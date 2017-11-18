Bighorns Top Agua Caliente Clippers 110-103

Bighorns Release

11/18/2017

The Reno Bighorns (2-2) defeated the Agua Caliente Clippers (3-3) 110-103 Friday night at the Reno Events Center.

Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 32 points, nine rebounds, and two steals while Sacramento assignee Georgios Papagiannis recorded his second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. David Stockton had 17 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

Tyrone Wallace paced the Clippers with 18 points and five rebounds while Ike Iroegbu scored 17 points, added four assists and grabbed six rebounds.

The Bighorns dominated the first quarter winning the frame 24-15. Reno opened the game on an 8-2 run holding an 8-point lead at the 5:00 mark. The Bighorns opened their lead up to as many as 10 points, going into the second quarter with a 9-point lead.

Reno kept the Clippers at bay with a double-digit lead until Andre Dawkins sunk a triple to trigger a Clippers 20-10 run to take control of the lead for the first time in the game. The Bighorns regained momentum going on a 11-2 run powered by two threes from Harrison. Reno went into the locker room at the half with a 7-point cushion.

The Clippers rallied coming out of the break to retake the lead with 4:32 to play in the third frame. The teams kept the score close the remainder of the quarter exchanging the lead three times and tying six times in less than three minutes. The Clippers edged the Bighorns 78-79 heading into the final frame.

The Clippers regained control of the lead in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter. The frame was a tightly contested battle. The teams found themselves knotted up at 93 at the 5:02 mark after seven lead changes and tying twice. The Bighorns went on a 12-3 run sparked by a layup from Papagiannis with 3:53 left in play. Reno would preserve the lead the remainder of the game.