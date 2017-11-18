Authorities Investigating Storage Complex Structure Fire on E Li - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Investigating Storage Complex Structure Fire on E Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

Sparks police are reporting a structure fire in the area if E Lincoln and Howard. A storage container caught on fire at Emigrant Storage, and they estimate twelve units have been impacted by smoke damage. 

Investigators are on scene, but right now they do not know the cause. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with details as they become known. 

