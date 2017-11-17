Sheriff Honors Local Deputies for Bravery, Lives Saved

Men and women in uniform lined the Washoe County Commission Chambers Thursday night, surrounding hundreds of family members and loved ones, there to see them honored. The law enforcement officers who go above and beyond to keep our community safe were there for some much-deserved recognition, even if they didn't really want to be at the center of attention.

"I think most of us, especially in this group," Sergeant Phillip Jones of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office explained, "most of us in Special Operations, it's really embarrassing for us."

All this attention isn't typical for this group of local protectors, those on the front lines of our community's emergencies.

"It's not our most comfortable moment," Jones said.

That explains why those of us on the outside don't often get to hear stories like the ones told at the annual WCSO Award Ceremony: the story of a deputy who saved an infant from drowning; another, who tackled an armed suspect with hostages inside his home.

One group, including Sgt. Jones, subdued a man who tried to ram them with a truck and then opened fire on them during a traffic stop in Lemmon Valley. They all went home to their families that night.

"It makes me very proud," Sandra McPherson, Jones' mother-in-law, said of her son-in-law's actions. "It scares me a little bit. You know, it's dangerous work, but he loves it."

Jones was awarded a medal of valor for his role in handling that incident.

"{The families} see their loved one go out the door," Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen said, "and they hope and pray that they walk home at the end of their shift."

The men and women received honors ranging from certificates of commendation to medals of honor.

But if you ask them how they feel about that?

"I feel pretty good," Deputy Joseph Colacurcio, a medal of honor recipient, said. "But I don't think the award makes anything different. We do what we are trained to do, and on that day, I'm thankful for all the training I received. It allows me to be here to talk to you."

Sheriff Allen gave out 32 awards at Thursday's ceremony.