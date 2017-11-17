County Parties Nail Down Strategies Ahead of 2018 Race

We are at the halfway point between last year's bombshell election and next year's midterms, and Washoe County's political parties are making some changes.

The new chairpersons for both major parties say they have taken the last year and done a little soul-searching. The election results, and the campaign leading up to them, were surprising in a lot of ways. For Republicans, it was some major losses in Nevada: a Senate seat and both chambers in the state legislature, along with the fact that Nevada went for Hillary Clinton.

"What we had, and it's typical in the Republican Party, we had a lot of disparate views on a lot of different issues," Washoe County Republican Party Chairman Michael A. Kadenacy said. "And what wasn't happening is they didn't find a common ground."

Kadenacy said this time around they're better organized, and they've slimmed their platform down to just a set of common goals that they all agree on, rather than a long list of specific policies.

On the other side of the aisle, the loss of the White House and Republican majorities in the House and Senate sent a strong message to Democrats. Their new local leadership said they now know they can't get complacent.

"There's no off-season," Washoe DEMS Chairwoman Sarah Mahler said. "This is a 365-day-a-year program. You need to keep voters engaged and you need to keep your volunteers engaged."

Both parties have identified their "must-win" races.

"The Senate race is the most important thing here," Mahler said. "It's going to be the most-watched race in the nation, probably most expensive, and we are ready and willing and up for the challenge. We want to have two Democrat senators from Nevada."

"We are going to make this county red," Kadenacy said. "We are going to flip a few assembly seats, which are coming up."

The full interviews air on Face the State this weekend, on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. Episodes are posted here after they air.