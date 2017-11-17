Greenleaf Wellness Raises $18K for Pinocchio's Moms on the Run

Greenleaf Wellness is the first local cannabis dispensary to raise money for a local nonprofit.

The family-owned business wanted to do more to help the northern Nevada community. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, they began brainstorming along those lines.

Initially, they thought of doing something like turning a billboard pink to raise awareness, but then another idea came to them. Steven Duque, Vice President of Greenleaf, wore a pink tutu, and the "budtenders" wore pink capes throughout the month of October. Their plan? To raise $20,000 for local nonprofit, Pinocchio's Moms on the Run.

Throughout the month, they donated two dollars from every transaction to their Moms on the Run fundraiser. With an outpour of community support from dispensary customers wanting to help, they almost reached their goal--coming in at $18,000 raised.

Pinocchio's Moms on the Run is a local nonprofit which offers financial assistance to local women fighting breast or gynecological cancers.

Jill Vellis, Executive Director of the nonprofit says, "Since we began 17 years ago, we've helped over 5,000 women and their families. We will help with every day living expenses everything from rents to mortgages to car expenses."

The money Greenleaf donated will now go to help those expenses paid for by Moms on the Run.

Moms on the Run relies mostly on fundraisers and generosity from the local community, which holds true to their slogan, "Locally raised, locally given and locally loved."

Their main fundraiser is held on Mother's Day each year. For more information, visit their site here.