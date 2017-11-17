Holiday MidTown Additional Parking

Businesses in MidTown will soon offer additional parking for the holiday season. Starting November 24, MidTown visitors will be able to obtain a vynil window cling from participating MidTown businesses that will allow customers to park in any of the three private parking lots while patronizing MidTown. The three lots available for open parking are:

· 800 South Virginia Street at the corner of South Virginia and Cheney Streets west of Midtown Eats (courtesy of Tolles Development Company and Marmot Properties)

· Adjacent to Thai Chili Restaurant located at 1030 South Virginia Street (courtesy of Thai Chili Restaurant)

· South portion of parking lot adjacent to the Ponderosa Hotel located at 515 South Virginia Street (courtesy of Wild Orchid Gentlemen’s Club)

“I am delighted that we have found a way to help the Midtown Business District solve a perennial problem: parking,” Ward 2 Reno City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr said. “We expect the new MidTown Holiday Parking program to be a hit with holiday shoppers and businesses alike, and are working on long-term innovative parking ideas as well.”

Starting Friday, November 24, parking window clings can be obtained from participating MidTown businesses and are valid from Friday, November 24, 2017 through Tuesday, January 30, 2018.