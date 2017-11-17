Retired Police K9 Passes Away

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of one of its retired police service dogs, K9 Gunner. K9 Gunner passed with his retired partner, Deputy John Kimberlin, by his side.

K9 Gunner was born in Prague, Czech Republic in February of 2007 and initially trained for law enforcement service at the prestigious Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana.

K9 Gunner was paired with Deputy Kimberlin in 2009, and the two served the residents of Washoe County until K9 Gunner’s retirement in 2014.

During the course of his career with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, K9 Gunner located many lost or missing subjects, apprehended numerous violent felons, and located thousands of pounds of illegal narcotics within Washoe County.