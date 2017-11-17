Apartment Tenants Face Eviction For Renovation

The Stardust Apartments are set to get a facelift but that's bad news for residents. They received 30-day eviction notices, earlier this month, and most of them have to move out by November 30.

"I have been searching ever since we got a notice," Michael Klein, Stardust Apartments tenant said. "I have been on the phone, my sister has been looking for me."

Klein lives on a fixed income and is having a hard time finding housing in his price range. Since he is more than 60 years old and disabled, he has an extra 30 days to find an apartment. He currently pays $600 per month but it is hard for him to find anything less than $900 in a new complex.

"My total income is $1,155," Klein said. "Social Security, disability, I'm a veteran, I can't find anything. There's nothing to be had."

Joseph Ibarra is also searching for a new home. He has a baby on the way and is working long hours at a supermarket to save up for a new apartment.

"The short notice is really what's killing us," Ibarra said. "If we would've got three months, that would give us plenty of time to save up. It's getting pretty hard. The housing that we're looking at, they want last month's rent, this month's rent and they want the down deposit."

Most people who live in the Stardust Apartments are low-income and need affordable housing. That is why the City of Reno is offering deposit assistance and Volunteers of America is helping them find available apartments.

"I feel for them," Pat Cashell, Regional Director for Volunteers of America said. "They're out looking for housing in a housing market that we have a one percent vacancy rate, and it's Thanksgiving and Christmas. So, I wanted to come up here and make sure they don't become clients of ours at the shelter."

Tenants say the buildings have been neglected for years and have many different health and safety issues.

"The rails that pretty much prevent you from falling, if you push them, they go out the way," Ibarra said. "They push the bolts out."

"It's full of bed bugs and cockroaches, the roof hasn't been replaced in 50 years," Cashell said. "I don't even like walking around on the deck. The prior owners should be embarrassed and ashamed of themselves. It should never have gotten this bad. People shouldn't be allowed to live this way."

While repairs and renovations appear to be long overdue, and it is expected to improve the neighborhood, it's little solace for the people who face higher rents or homelessness because of it.

"Even if it's $700 or $750, I could probably scrape up...I won't eat as much...but I can probably scrape up enough to do that," Klein said.

"We don't want people living in the shelters and I can tell you right now, there's nothing out there," Cashell said. "We need more affordable housing in our community."