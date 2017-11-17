Local Car Dealership Donates to Susan G. Komen Nevada

A local car dealership presented a check to the Susan G. Komen Nevada on Friday.

Reno Buick GMC Cadillac presented a check for $5,150 to the foundation.

They raised the money during their October sales campaign when the dealership donated $25 for each new vehicle sale during that month.

“Breast cancer touched everybody, everybody’s family, your mom, your sister. Every family is touched so this is a cause near and dear to your heart,” says Doreen Hicks, Reno Buick GMC Cadillac.

The money will go toward helping women fight cancer here locally as well as helping research a cure for breast cancer.

Over the last 21 years, the Susan G. Komen Foundation has raised more than $14 million in donations in Nevada.