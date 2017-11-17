Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Opens After New Snow

After receiving about a foot of new snow earlier this week, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opened for the new ski and ride season on Friday.

Squaw Valley will operate uploading and downloading via the Funitel for access to skiing and riding on Gold Coast Express, which includes features in the Gold Coast Terrain Park.

More terrain at both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows will open as snow accumulation continues.

A portion of every lift ticket for Opening Day benefits the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Foundation (SAF), dedicated to supporting young amateur athletes interested in developing skills in snow sports through their participation in a Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski or snowboard team. SAF volunteers will be handing out free cookies, coffee, tea and hot chocolate as well as selling raffle tickets from 8 am to 11 am.

Reporter Ryan Canaday will have reaction during tonight's newscasts.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service said Friday the Mount Rose Ski Resort on the southwest edge of Reno received more than 3 feet of snow at the top of the mountain over the last two days after another 13 to 15 inches fell on the summit Thursday night into Friday.

The 40 inches at Mount Rose is the most so far in the Sierra, followed by estimated 23 inches at Heavenly at South Lake Tahoe, 19 inches at Squaw Valley near Truckee and 15 inches at Mammoth Mountain in Mono County - all in California.

Mount Rose set a seasonal record last year with a total of 64 feet.