Marshall Realty Blog 11-17-2017: Choosing the right buyer’s agent

Buying a home is often a person’s biggest investment that they will ever make in their entire life; besides perhaps, having children, it is literally one of the most important (and exciting) things you will ever do! So, it’s important to ensure that you have the right real estate agent and the right team guiding you through the process and ensuring that you are protected from all the factors that purchasing a home entails. But how do you choose the right real estate agent and team you ask? Well, the real estate experts at Marshall Realty bring you some tips to help you choose which agent is going to be the right one for you.

Don’t be afraid to ask your real estate agent questions. How long have they been in the business? How many deals have they closed in their career? What is their availability like? All of these questions (and many more) can be make it or break it time when it comes to choosing a real estate agent , so make sure you ask all the questions boggling your mind and don’t hold back! Consider what you expect from your real estate agent . Do you want them to be more of a logical type person who is going to focus on the numbers facet of your search? Do you have a family that you’re trying to home and want an agent who has a little more emotional connection to your spouse and kids? Or do you want a combination of the two? These are important factors when it comes to choosing an agent who is right for YOU! Investigate their mind! What kind of knowledge does that real estate agent have that you don’t? Are they able to provide you with facts and information on the current market and, more specifically, what’s going on in the neighborhood you’re looking at? How well does that agent know the neighborhood you’re looking into? Have they ever assisted anyone in that neighborhood with their home buying process? Can they give you information on schools and crime rates? A real estate agent ’s knowledge of their surroundings can tell you a lot about their dedication to their craft. Pay attention to what they say and how that real estate agent ’s words make you feel. Does that agent portray confidence in what he is saying and put you at ease or does his/her answers and statements make you feel uneasy? Does their body language hint towards the fact that they are uneasy about what they are talking about or can you see the confidence beaming from that real estate agent ? Body language and tonality can tell you a lot about if a person is fibbing you or if they are being genuine. Finally, and possibly the most important aspect is to find out what that real estate agent can offer you. Certainty and a feeling of ease knowing that your agent has your back can remove so much of the stresses of buying a home from you and make your transition so much easier so don’t be afraid to ASK QUESTIONS and check out their reviews online! Or even better, ask for referrals!

While the final decision is always up to you, the real estate experts at Marshall Realty are always there to answer any of your questions, provide you with agent interviews and supply you with a perfectly matched agent to fulfill your needs and desires.