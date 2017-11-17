Family Says Former UNR President Joe Crowley in Hospital

Former University of Nevada, Reno President Joe Crowley is in the hospital recovering from pneumonia, according to his family.

They say “his spirits are good, but he’s frustrated” adding that he's been in the hospital for more than a week now.

The University says Dr. Joseph N. Crowley served as the University of Nevada, Reno president for a record-setting 23 years, from 1978 to 2001. When Crowley stepped down from the University presidency, he was the longest-serving president at a single institution among the nation's principal universities.

After he formally retired in January 2003, he then served for a year as interim president of San Jose University. Afterward, he returned to Nevada to teach on a part-time basis. He served as interim president from December 2005 to June 2006.

Crowley joined the University's political science faculty in January 1966.

Crowley is married to Joy. They have four children and seven grandchildren, all living in Reno. All four of his children are University of Nevada, Reno graduates.

