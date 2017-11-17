Hawaii Psychiatric Patient Faces Felony Escape Charge - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hawaii Psychiatric Patient Faces Felony Escape Charge

A Hawaii psychiatric patient acquitted of murder now faces a felony escape charge after walking away from a mental hospital and fleeing to California.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin says officers in all 50 states may enforce the arrest warrant against 59-year-old Randall Saito.

Saito claims he escaped because he no longer felt safe at the state hospital. When he was in Stockton, he bought items at a Walmart, stayed at a motel near Ernie's General Store and had plans for another cab ride, this time to Reno.

Only this time, alert residents and deputies were ready for him.

"It was a desperate measure for me; I never attempted any kind of brash undertaking such as this before," he said.

Where the money or planning for his grand escape came from is still a mystery.

Saito denies he's a sex offender but says he regrets his past and the killing of Sandra Yamashiro.

"The woman I murdered in 1979, God bless her soul," he said. "I have regretted it every day since the day it happened, and I pray for her every day."

Saito is due in court on Friday.

Late Tuesday night, the Hawaii Attorney General's office charged Saito with felony escape and issued a $500,000 bench warrant for his arrest.

Chin called Saito "a dangerous individual" who needs to be off the streets.

Saito was committed to the hospital outside Honolulu in 1981.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

