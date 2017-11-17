Dayton's Madison Foley Hits Milestone in Nevada Win

Nevada Release

11/16/2017

In a match that saw senior Madison Foley get her 118th career ace, the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-19, 8-9 MW) defeated the Utah State Aggies (15-14, 7-10 MW) Thursday night in four sets, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23 and 28-26.

The ace for Foley moved her into sole possession of third in program history in career aces, a major milestone for the senior in her final week with the Wolf Pack.

The team was led Thursday night by junior Peighton De Von, whose career-high 20 kills put Nevada in a great position to win. She committed just two errors with 32 total attempts for a .562 hitting percentage. Foley tallied 13 kills with her two aces, and sophomore Shayla Hoeft also got into double figures with her 12 kills. Freshman Kayla Afoa was a major factor for Nevada on both sides of the ball as she recorded a double-double with her 11 kills and 15 digs. She was joined in double figure digs by sophomore Camille Davey (11) and freshman Ashley Maki (10). Sophomore setter Dalyn Burns continued her hot streak, racking up 59 assists with nine digs.

The Pack recorded 10 blocks on the night.

Things started tied between the two teams, but a combo block from De Von and Foley put Nevada up for the first time in the match 5-4. Utah State would retake the lead at 13-12 as Nevada wasn’t able to pull away. The one point lead wouldn’t stick around, though, as Nevada went back up front at 19-18. Nevada would go on to finish the first set hot, claiming the frame 25-19 to cap off an 8-1 run.

Although set two would start close, Utah State pulled away and took the frame 25-17. De Von came alive in the set, however, heading into set three with 10 kills and a .588 hitting percentage.

The Wolf Pack jumped up to the first lead, but things stayed tight as the two squads exchanged ties. It was the Wolf Pack that would break away first, thought, going on a 5-0 run to take a 15-12 lead into the media timeout. The advantage wouldn’t last long, though, as three straight Aggie points knotted things up at 15 all. Creating a pattern, Nevada pulled away again just to have Utah State come back and tie it up at 22, forcing the visiting timeout. The Pack would close things out, however, taking the set 25-23 to go up 2-1 in the match.

Utah State took the early advantage in set No. 4, up 15-14 at the media timeout. The Wolf Pack would overcome the small advantage, though, going up at 16-15. Nevada held the lead for several points, but the Aggies would come back and knot it up at 21 a piece to force the Wolf Pack timeout. The score remained tied as both teams hit their 24th point, sending the match to some free volleyball. All tied up at 26, two straight errors proved costly for the home team and gave Nevada the 28-26 set win and 3-1 match victory.

The Pack will wrap up its season on Saturday, facing Boise State in Virginia Street Gym at 1 p.m. The afternoon also marks Senior Day, so make sure to stick around after the match as Nevada volleyball honors its graduates.