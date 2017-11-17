Institute for Applied Ecology Seeks Funding for Sagebrush in Prisons Project

For the last five years, 3150 inmates across 14 prisons have been growing Nevada’s state flower, Sagebrush, as part of the Institute for Applied Ecology’s Sagebrush in Prisons Project. The U.S. Department of Interior recently decided to pull funding from the project, and now the the institute is seeking funding from the public to keep the project going while they rebuild a sustainable funding model.

The project was originally implemented by the institute for two purposes, to restore habitat destroyed by land use and wildfire while simultaneously enriching the lives of inmates and providing them the chance to gain post-incarceration experience. Since implementing the program, the institute has credited it with providing inmates with vocational and educational certificates as well as restoring nearly a million sagebrush plants.

They say the sagebrush plants are particularly valuable in Nevada’s desert eco system and provide habitat for animal species that rely on them, such as the Sage Grouse.

They ask anyone that would like to donate to do so using their crowdfunding page or by donating here.