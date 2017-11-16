Reno Wind Symphony to Hold Their Holiday Celebration

The Reno Wind Symphony, Reno's premier adult concert band, has announced their free Holiday Celebration to be held Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.at Nightingale Concert Hall at UNR.

The concert, which has become a tradition with the members of the Reno Wind Symphony, features a recitation of the poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas by KOH Radio personality Ross Mitchell accompanied by Reno Wind Symphony. Ross will also solo You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.

The Holiday Celebration is free to the public with a food donation thanks to sponsors MacLean Financial Group, Heritage Bank of Nevada, and Airport Gardens.

For a free ticket, visit the office of MacLean Financial Group or the South Virginia branch of Heritage Bank and bring a donation to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to receive free tickets to this concert. Up to 4 tickets are available with a matching donation (1 item per ticket).

“The MacLean family has been a long-time supporter of music and The Food Bank,” said Hawley MacLean, president & CEO of MacLean Financial Group. “The Reno Wind Symphony is one of Reno's hidden gems! We want to make it available to everyone and also help people in need.”