MetCon 4 Hope CrossFit Competition: Garnering Strength to Support the Weak

It is a competitive culture that combines grit with strength. "High intensity movements done at a fast speed with heavy weights," explains Wayne Cissell who joined the CrossFit community four years ago. Many athletes are fighting for so much more than a PR this weekend. Instead, they will be competing for those who are doing good in this world. "The whole goal of MetCon 4 Hope is to bring hope to these non-profits," explains Double Edge Marketing Director, Joel Cochran. Wayne is teaming up with Patrick Purgitt - both bald and passionate about the sport. “Our team name is Making Bald Great Again.” They are garnering their strength – for the weak thousands of miles away in Uganda.

Reno-based non-profit “A New Song International” is working to transform the lives of children at Happy Times Orphanage with spiritual and financial support after the founders, Laurie and Travis Coombs, adopted a baby there. “It was birthed out of our adoption that we actually did. This is our daughter, Joy; we adopted her from Uganda." As the parents of three work to adopt another little girl, they are aware of the needs of the rest. "I would get messages from them daily saying, 'Laurie, we have no food.’" Food alone is a thousand dollars a month. A New Song International also raises money for medical care and education. It is expensive and the burden is growing because new laws are making it harder to adopt. That is why fundraisers like MetCon 4 Hope at Double Edge Fitness are invaluable. "To have a gym like Double Edge that's grounded in the community and has a great following come up and approach us and say hey we want to partner with you guys,” shares Travis, “It was pretty special and we're super thankful for it."

So while it may seem like just a bunch of burpees, box jumps and push-press drills to some, "This one's different just because of the whole goal of it. It's to raise money for a great, great cause,” says Patrick. No doubt about it; this weekend when more than 60 athletes flex their muscles - and heart – Laurie and Travis say it WILL make a difference around the world. "Just to see what God is doing with these children."

MetCon 4 Hope is happening Saturday, November 18th from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Double Edge Fitness south Reno location – 6450 South Virginia Street – across from Whole Foods and next to Home Depot. Spectators are welcome. You can make a donation to A New Song International on-site or support Patrick and Wayne’s team at the link below:

