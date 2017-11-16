Sparks Police to Crack Down on Seatbelt Violations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police to Crack Down on Seatbelt Violations

Posted: Updated:

The Sparks Police Department has announced they will be cracking down on seatbelt violations from November 18 to December 2 throughout Sparks.

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety. Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt and pedestrian safety.

The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving. 

