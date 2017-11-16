Keeping Up To Date With River Forecasts - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Keeping Up To Date With River Forecasts

Posted: Updated:

Like last year, hydrologists will be keeping a close eye on the Truckee River, and with the help of a neat website, you can keep tabs on everything yourself too. The website is updated from the California Nevada River Forecast Center. 

"There's about 100 points that you'll see with green dots, and that's where people can find flood stages for rivers," said Peter Fickenscher, a hydrologist from the California Nevada River Forecast Center. 

If you want to look at the Truckee for example, just click on the dot and a chart appears. Observations are on the left, and forecasts are on the right. It also says the required monitor stage and flood stage at the top. The forecasts get updated every so often, and the observations get recorded automatically.

"Typically in winter two times a day, once in the morning before 9am and then once in the afternoon before two or three pm," said Fickenscher. 

The dots are color coordinated with the different areas of concern. Green is good, conditions are normal with no flooding. Orange is above monitor stage, red is above flood stage, and purple is above danger stage. At monitor stage, minimal or no property damage is expected, but the public still needs to be advised. At Flood Stage, some buildings may be inundated with water, and some evacuations may be needed for homes near the river or stream. At danger stage, extensive damage may be done, and a lot of evacuations may be needed. 

If conditions are prime for flooding, the forecast will be updated at least every six hours and all throughout the night. 

"The actual stage measurements are very accurate, and going forward in forecast is always uncertainty. The biggest uncertainty is how much it will rain. No one knows how much exactly it will rain," said Fickenscher

If the weather gets bad, this is a way to at least have a handle on things.

For more information, go to cnrfc.noaa.gov

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.