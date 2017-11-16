Nevada Baseball Signs Eight Players to National Letters of Intent

Head Nevada baseball coach T.J. Bruce has signed eight players to National Letters of Intent to play for the Wolf Pack in 2019. The class includes six high school seniors and two junior college transfers. Bruce signed Nevada’s first national ranked recruiting class in 2016 and has received national attention for his recruiting efforts.

“We signed eight recruits, two of them from junior colleges and six high school guys. We had a chance to fill some needs, with last year’s class was a little more mixed with junior college guys. We are positionless players, that’s what this class addressed. We also signed three area code guys, which is a big deal. That’s eight area code signees that this recruiting coaching staff has put together. Jake Silverman and Steve Bennett did a tremendous job putting this class together and we’re looking forward to getting them on campus.”

All eight players in the 2019 class have the ability to play multiple positions.

Owen Sharts – 6’1 – 185 lbs - RHP/INF - Simi Valley, Calif. (Simi Valley High School)

A very athletic player who could come in and make an immediate impact for the Wolf Pack, Sharts has the potential to play the corners of the infield or be a weekend starter on the mound. He is ranked as the 101st overall high school prospect in the country in the 2018 class and is listed as the fourth ranked right-handed in the state of California, via Perfect Game.

Coach Bruce on Sharts: “Owen has a chance to be an elite arm and a weekend starter for us as a freshman. He could make an impact his freshman year both on the mound and in the field. He is a work horse and brings a toughness and a bulldog mentality to the mound and field every day.”

Julian Boyd – 5’11 – 175 lbs – OF - Compton, Calif. (St. John Bosco High School)

Boyd is a left-handed outfielder who brings an abundance of energy and athleticism to the game. Boyd was also chosen as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers Area Code Team that features the best players from Southern California. He is ranked as the 100th best outfielder in the country and 12th in the state of California.

“Julian has an athleticism that you don’t often see in a high school player. He can hit and really defend. He was also a great quarterback in high school so we know his make-up and toughness will be an attribute to our clubhouse. He has a chance to make an immediate impact in our line-up.”

Matt Clayton – 5’11 – 190 lbs – C - Yuba City, Calif. (Yuba City High School)

Clayton is a balanced player who can catch and throw and has very good raw power, but can also hit for average. A member of the Oakland A’s Area Code Team, Clayton is ranked as the 113th best high school catcher in the country and the 15th best catcher in the state of California. The assistant coach at Yuba City High School, Jim Stassi, played baseball and is in the Wolf Pack Hall of Fame.

“Matt is a solid defensive catcher who immediately makes us a better team. He has a strong build and has very good power potential for the Pack. We are excited to see what he can do in a Nevada uniform.”

Nick Seamons – 6’1 – 175 lbs – OF/RHP – San Diego, Calif. (Rancho Bernardo High School)

Seamons is an athletic outfielder who also has a chance to pitch because of his arm strength and pitching acumen. He is a top of the lineup hitter who can hurt you with his power or his legs. As a junior last year, Seamons hit .354 with two home runs and seven stolen bases as well as holding opponents to a .193 batting average on the mound.

“Nick brings with him a youthful energy that is contagious. He will be a great player for us as well as a great clubhouse guy. Nick is athletic and plays in one of the best programs in the country so we know he will be up to any challenge we give him. He has a chance to play both ways for us and we are excited to see what his future holds.”

Tyler Kennedy – 6’6 – 198 lbs – RHP – Newbury Park, Calif. (Newbury Park High School)

Kennedy is an athletic pitcher who could step in and pitch at a high level from day one. As a junior last year at Newbury Park HS, he recorded a 1.24 ERA and compiled a team-high 10 saves. Kennedy was awarded a 2017 perfect game underclass honorable mention pitcher.

“Tyler is a physical right handed pitcher that has tremendous upside. His body and arm strength will really be able to be maximized at Nevada. He is ultra-competitive and should be able to pitch for us right away. He has thrown against elite talent his entire life and we are excited for him to be part of the Pack.”

Rhese Gomez – 6’2 – 185 lbs – OF/RHP – Ontario, Calif. (Chaffey High School)

Gomez will bring his versatility to Nevada with the ability to play any outfield position and also pitch. Gomez is a four-year varsity starter and is a career .290 hitter. As a pitcher last year, he went 7-2 with two complete games and one shutout. Gomez was awarded as a 2017 Underclass High Honorable Mention by Perfect Game and is ranked as the 204th best outfielder in the country and the 27th best outfielder in California.

“Rhese is a very athletic baseball player with good instincts. He can play any outfield position and is athletic enough to pitch as well. We are excited about Rhese’s potential here at Nevada.”

Angelo Bortolin – 5’11 – 200 lbs – INF – San Mateo, Calif. (College of San Mateo)

Bortolin’s power has a chance to really play well at Nevada, as he hit .277 last year with five home runs and led the Coast Golden Gate League with 54 RBI. Bortolin attended Serra High School in San Mateo and was a career .370 hitter, batting .426 as a senior with six home runs.

“Angelo is the type of player you want in your program. He is constantly thinking and working on his baseball skills. His power potential at Nevada and in the mountain west conference is a big-time asset to our program. He can change the game with one swing of the bat and we are very excited he chose to be a member of the Pack.”

Wyatt Tilley – 6’2 – 190 lbs – INF – Visalia, Calif. (College of the Sequoias)

Tilley is an athletic hitter that can hit for average and power, and hit .324 last year as a freshman and only struck out 11 times in 173 at bats. Tilley comes from an athletic family as his brother, Leland, was a 32nd round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB draft.

“Wyatt is a high-level baseball player that we are excited to get. He will bring leadership and knowledge of the game to our program. He will compete immediately at shortstop and his personality and toughness are exactly what we are looking for in a student-athlete.”

Make sure to follow @NevadaBaseball on Twitter to keep up with the team this fall and when its season begins in the spring.