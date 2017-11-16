RTC to Partly Close Eastbound Prater for Lane Striping Project

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) has announced plans to close eastbound Prater Way, from Pyramid Way to Rock Boulevard, for permanent lane striping of the newly paved roadway Monday, November 20, through Wednesday, November 22.

Westbound Prater Way will remain open. Detours will be in place.

They are urging drivers and bicyclists to plan an alternate route, such as Oddie Boulevard, or follow detour signs.

Businesses along this corridor are open and accessible during construction.

For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.