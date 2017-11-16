Portion of Eastbound Prater Way Closed for Lane Striping Project

The Regional Transportation Commission says eastbound Prater Way, from Pyramid Way to Rock Boulevard, will remain closed for permanent lane striping of the newly paved roadway until Wednesday.

Westbound Prater Way will remain open. Detours will be in place.

They are urging drivers and bicyclists to plan an alternate route, such as Oddie Boulevard, or follow detour signs.

Businesses along this corridor are open and accessible during construction.

For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.