Reno Bike Project Invites Public to Volunteer Bike Repair Partie

Reno Bike Project Invites Public to Volunteer Bike Repair Parties

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Bike Project (RBP) is inviting the public to help repair bikes at two volunteer parties as part of their annual Freewheels for Kids program, which is a program that provides refurbished kids’ bikes to community organizations that will distribute them to families with children in need during the holiday season.

The parties will be held December 2 and 9 from 11 am to 3 pm at their shop located at 216 E Grove Street.

Last year, volunteers fixed and spruced up 110 bikes, which RBP donated to The Children’s Cabinet, University of Nevada – Reno’s Early Head Start Program, Silver Stage Elementary, and Washoe County School District Police. 

