Reno Bike Project Invites Public to Volunteer Bike Repair Parties

The Reno Bike Project (RBP) is inviting the public to help repair bikes at two volunteer parties as part of their annual Freewheels for Kids program, which is a program that provides refurbished kids’ bikes to community organizations that will distribute them to families with children in need during the holiday season.

The parties will be held December 2 and 9 from 11 am to 3 pm at their shop located at 216 E Grove Street.

Last year, volunteers fixed and spruced up 110 bikes, which RBP donated to The Children’s Cabinet, University of Nevada – Reno’s Early Head Start Program, Silver Stage Elementary, and Washoe County School District Police.