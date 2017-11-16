WCSO Seeks Information on Blue Kayak

The Washoe County Sheriff''s Office Search and Rescue is asking the public for any info concerning a blue kayak found in the Truckee River in east Sparks Thursday morning.

Team volunteers were doing a precautionary in the water search of Truckee near Larkin Circle, but it has since been called off. They say they have reason to believe the kayak was unoccupied.

Anyone with info is being asked to call 785-WCSO.