Power Outage Affecting More Than 300 in Northern Nevada

NV Energy reports 364 people are without power in Northern Nevada Thursday morning.

The outage is affecting 319 customers in Washoe County, 43 in Lyon County and 2 in Lander County.

NV Energy says equipment and weather are to blame for the power outages. Officials expect all power to be restored by 10:00 a.m.

