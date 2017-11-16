Power Outage Affecting More Than 300 in Northern Nevada - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Power Outage Affecting More Than 300 in Northern Nevada

Posted: Updated:

NV Energy reports 364 people are without power in Northern Nevada Thursday morning.

The outage is affecting 319 customers in Washoe County, 43 in Lyon County and 2 in Lander County.

NV Energy says equipment and weather are to blame for the power outages. Officials expect all power to be restored by 10:00 a.m.

To see a detailed list of which zip codes are being impacted, click here.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.