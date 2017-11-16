Student Arrested After Making Threats Toward Sacramento High Sch - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Student Arrested After Making Threats Toward Sacramento High School



The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office has arrested the student who made threats to a Sacramento High School.

Authorities were notified on November 15th that a student threatened the safety of Oak Ridge High School. The School Police and detectives worked together to determine if the threat was real. 

Officials identified and interviewed the suspect but because of his age, his identity will not be revealed. 

Authorities say that there are not any other threats being made towards Oak Ridge High School or any other schools.

Since the threat was reported after school hours, Oak Ridge was not placed under a lock down and classes will resume at their normal times for November 16. 

