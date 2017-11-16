Nevada Women Lose to Pepperdine

Nevada Release

11/15/2017

Despite double digit efforts from Halie Bergman, T Moe and Jade Redmon, the Nevada women’s basketball team dropped a close 77-72 contest to Pepperdine Wednesday night.

Bergman poured in a team-high 18 points, three shy of tying her career high, knocking down 4-of-7 from behind the three-point line and added four steals. Moe scored 17 points, nine of which came from the free throw line where she shot 90 percent. Redmon established a new career high at Nevada with 12 points and grabbed four rebounds.



The Waves (2-1) came out strong and built up a 16-5 lead in the first. Nevada (1-2) scored the game’s next nine points however to cut it to a two-point game, capped off by a strong inside layup by Kristin Dearth. Pepperdine did not make a field goal in the last 4:43 of the first quarter thanks to immense pressure by the Pack defense. As the quarter wound down, a pass up the middle of the court from Bergman to Camariah King put the Wolf Pack within two at the quarter break, 18-16.

Just two minutes into the second, the Pack tied the game for the first time on a layup by Teige Zeller. After that layup Nevada could not get its shots to fall, allowing the Waves to stretch out their lead on a 9-0 run. Moe ended the Waves’ run by making a pair of free throws with 2:52 left in the first half. Nevada found itself trailing by 10 with just 1:27 on the clock but the defense stepped up and did not allow the opposition to get another point. Nevada ended the half on a 6-0 run using some aggression to get to the foul line four times, making all four shots, and trailed 35-31 at the break.

After the Waves quickly extended its lead out to nine points coming out of halftime, Bergman got her team right back in the game, hitting a three and on the next Waves’ possession getting a steal and easy layup. Nevada kept chipping away at the lead but could not muster up a way to find the advantage. With time expiring on the shot clock of Nevada’s final possession of the third quarter, Moe heaved up a desperation three and sunk it, bringing the Wolf Pack within three, 52-49, at the end of the third.

The Waves opened the final quarter with the first bucket, but Bergman answered with her 18th point of the night and fourth three, making it a two-point game. Pepperdine’s Paige Fecske hurt the Pack’s chances of getting even by sinking a pair of long range shots on back-to-back possessions, stretching the Waves’ lead out to 11 with seven minutes to play. Nevada was not going down quietly however and fought hard all the way until the end. With 3:09 to play, a layup by AJ Cephas got the Pack to within four, which is as close as it would get. The deficit remained steady at about four or five points for much of the remainder of the game as Nevada could not find a way to get any closer.

Nevada will enjoy a nine-day break from competition and return to action Friday, Nov. 24 when it opens the Nugget Classic from Lawlor Events Center at 2 p.m. against Sacramento State. Season and single game tickets are on sale now by calling (775) 348-PACK, visiting NevadaWolfPack.com or stopping by the ticket office inside Lawlor Events Center.

Postgame notes

-Senior Halie Bergman scored in double figures for the 13th time in her career, first this season. She finished with a team-high 18 points, three shy of her career high.

-Senior T Moe scored in double figures for the 33rd time in her career, first this season.

-Junior Jade Redmon established a new career high at Nevada with 12 points.

-Nevada’s 72 points are a season high.

-The all-time series between Nevada and Pepperdine now stands even at 6-6.