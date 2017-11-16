Nevada Dominates Santa Clara 93-63

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada men’s basketball team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time under third-year coach Eric Musselman and the first time since the beginning of the 2006-07 season after a dominating 93-63 win at Santa Clara. The Wolf Pack continues its road swing at Pacific (0-2) on Saturday night.

With 11:41 remaining in the first half the game was tied at 11 before the Pack went on game changing run. Nevada outscored the Broncos 39-15 the rest of the first half to lead by 24 at the break 50-26. Eight different players scored in the first half and junior Jordan Caroline had 14 points and six boards at halftime.

SCU closed within 14 points midway through the second half but Nevada regained control and led by as many as 32 points. The final margin was 30.

Cody Martin posted game and career highs with 22 points and 12 rebounds. It was his first double-double in a Wolf Pack uniform. Caroline was a rebound short of his second double-double in as many games finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Senior Hallice Cooke was perfect from behind the arc making all four of his attempts to net 12 points. Point guard Lindsey Drew was the fourth Pack player in double figures scoring 11 points and dished out a game-high eight assists.

The Pack made 15-of-30 3-pointers, one off the school record for made 3-pointers of 16 set Jan. 12, 2012 in Reno against San Jose State.

Game notes:

Nevada is 3-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season when the Pack started the year 7-0.

Head coach Eric Musselman is 3-0 to start a season for the first time at Nevada and improved to 55-21 leading the Wolf Pack.

Musselman is 2-0 against Santa Clara.

Nevada’s 15 made 3-pointers is one off the school record for made shots from behind the arc.

Senior guard Hallice Cooke was 4-of-4 from behind the arc and is 7-of-10 on the season.

Cooke’s 12 points was his first double figure scoring game at Nevada.

Junior Jordan Caroline has started 37 consecutive games.

Caroline has scored 20 or more points in the last two games with 28 vs. Rhode Island and 21 tonight vs. SCU.

Cody Martin posted his first double-double at Nevada finishing with 22 points and 12 rebounds which are also both career highs. It was his first 20-point game.