Nevada Dominates Santa Clara 93-63

Despite double digit efforts from Halie Bergman, T Moe and Jade Redmon, the Nevada women’s basketball team dropped a close 77-72 contest to Pepperdine Wednesday night.More >>
The University of Nevada men’s basketball team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time under third-year coach Eric Musselman and the first time since the beginning of the 2006-07 season after a dominating 93-63 win at Santa Clara.More >>
Nevada men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman has purchased 2,500 tickets for Saturday’s Wolf Pack football game and is donating the tickets to heroes in the Northern Nevada community.More >>
