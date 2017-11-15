New Development Project Could Bring 4,135 Residential Units to Reno

The Cold Springs area could see an increase in residents if the Reno City Council approves a new development. StoneGate covers 1,378 acres on the south side of Highway 395, across from White Lake and northwest side of Peavine Mountain. It would include 4,135 residential units. The council is looking at issues and and possible ways to solve them.

In a 6-to-1 vote Wednesday, the council decided to continue the discussion on January 10, 2018. When the item comes back for consideration, fire, parks, water service and sewer service will be reviewed and discussed.

The council also asked city staff to deliver a more detailed traffic report, including the impacts of the proposed project on the freeway system and transportation alternatives.

"We have to be very concerned about traffic issues, water issues, flooding issues," Neoma Jardon, Reno City Council said. "So, this is a big project. I would liken it to something like Somersett."

Reno is expected to grow by 60,000 people in the next 20 years, and with rising housing costs, most agree that new construction has to happen to keep prices in check.

"This definitely fills a niche for housing demand in our community and it will be a unique community if we can move her forward in the future," Paul McKenzie, Reno City Council said.

"Not everybody wants to live in an apartment, not everybody wants to live downtown," Jardon said. "A lot of people do want the single-family home and that's where these developments come into play."

Some residents in the North Valleys are concerned that the development could bring problems that the area is not ready for yet.

"You're still putting the cart before the horse," Frank W. Wrede, Red Rock resident said. "The Spaghetti Bowl and 395 north is a big mess, always has been since it started, and everybody ignores it."

With so many new residents, traffic is one of the biggest concerns on Highway 395, which already backs up during peak hours.

"To add 5,000 houses, which could equate to as much as 10,000 cars per day, traveling north and south is a huge impact on a system that's already overloaded," McKenzie said.

The city council is also looking at issues like services that would be required for the community.

"Is there adequate fire and police taken into account? Is there adequate infrastructure, sewer, water, all those things that make a neighborhood great?" Jardon said.

Despite the issues, some council members seem to think they can find solutions to make the community work.

"I think it's something that will ultimately, if we can mitigate all the impacts, it's going to be a positive contribution to the community," McKenzie said.

Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus called for Jardon to recuse herself from the vote, regarding StoneGate. She says since one of its developers pledged $50,000 towards a tiny house project for homeless people, which Jardon spear-headed, it created a conflict of interest. Jardon is staying onboard for the decision and says there is no conflict, adding that there are better ways to clarify those issues.

"You can do that through the City Attorney's Office, you can ask the ethics commission or you could even come to me and talk about that but she chose not to do that," Jardon said. "She chose to go directly to the press with it to inflict damage and I think that's the saddest thing that came out of this."

Brekhus was not available for an interview before the meeting.

StoneGate has been in the planning stage for about two years and has gone through the Planning Commission process, so many questions have already been answered.