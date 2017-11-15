Reno Firefighters Return Home from Puerto Rico

Two Reno firefighters returned home Wednesday after helping out with disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico. They spent almost three weeks on the island, called upon by FEMA for their experience with incident management.

Given their background, Tom Dunn and Jake Lightfoot were able to coach and provide training to Puerto Rico's emergency management teams. They also acted as liaisons between those teams and FEMA.

Upon arrival, Dunn and Lightfoot got straight to business, often working 12 to 16 hour days. They certainly had their work cut out for them, Dunn explained, "We were responsible for providing assistance to one quarter of the island." Lightfoot added, "It was several hundred square miles, it had a population of about 2 million people."

But Lightfoot says, one of the things that amazed him most through it all, was the resiliency of the locals, "Whatever jobs they have, you know that a big percentage of those folks don't have power or maybe running water at home, but you don't see it; they don't complain about it; they just go to work and do their thing."

After twenty days on the ground, several flights, long layovers and spending Tuesday night in San Francisco's airport, both men are grateful to be back home.

