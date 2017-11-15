780 KOH and The Salvation Army to Collect Donations to Fill Holiday Food Baskets

News Talk 780 KOH and The Salvation Army will be collecting donations to fill holiday food baskets for families in need in the Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County and the Tahoe area November 17.

Collection sites will be Max Casino, 900 S Carson St, in Carson City and Sanchez Meat Co, 17034 Highway 395, in Minden and will be collecting between 6 am and 6 pm.

Donations can also be made by credit card by calling The Salvation Army at 775-887-9120 between 6 am and 6 pm, and checks can be mailed to The Salvation Army, 661 Colorado St. Carson City, NV 89701.

To make a credit card donation online, go to carsoncity.salvationarmy.org