WCSD to Discuss Development of New School Zones

With new schools being built, the Washoe County School District is beginning the public process of developing new school zones.

The WCSD Zoning Advisory Committee will meet 5:30 pm Thursday at Lemelson STEM Academy to discuss changes related to the new middle school in Sun Valley.

The new middle school in Sun Valley is expected to relieve overcrowding at Traner Middle School and Sparks Middle School.

In addition to Sparks and Traner Middle Schools, zoning changes are anticipated to the four existing Sun Valley elementary schools including Allen Elementary School, Bennett Elementary School, Palmer Elementary School, and Sun Valley Elementary School.

The committee will also hear recommendations about schools west of Traner Middle School including, but not necessarily limited to, Lemelson Elementary School, Westergard Elementary School, and Verdi Elementary School.

The committee has scheduled another meeting for December 14th at Sparks Middle School at 5:30 pm.

Additionally, the Zoning Advisory Committee plans to meet in the Spanish Springs area in February and in the South Meadows area in March.

Community members are encouraged to attend these meetings or send questions and comments to zoning@washoeschools.net. More information regarding the Zoning Advisory Committee can be found on the WCSD web at https://www.washoeschools.net/zoning.