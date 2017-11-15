Preparing for Future Power Outages

When the power goes out, you'll want to be prepared. You can purchase pre-made emergency kits at places like Home Depot, or you can buy each of the things yourself.

"You'll want to have a go kit that can be used in your home if you're stuck without power with meds and make a list, that type of thing," Said Scott Stephenson of Truckee Meadows Fire.

Some things you'll need includes batteries, a flashlight, water, and food. You should have enough water for each person for three days. A gallon per person per day is recommended. If you keep your freezer closed, the food in there will last you around twenty four hours.

"We really don't recommend candles and open flame type of lighting because obviously it's dangerous, and if lights are out, you can trip over things and spill those and start a fire," said Stephenson.

If you have a generator make sure to not have it in your garage and make sure to avoid using outdoor camping heating utensils inside, as they could become poisonous.

You'll want to keep your phone charged too, you can find portable ones at most electronic places that use batteries. That way, you can stay up to date with the weather and emergency alerts.