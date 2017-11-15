Harrah's Reno to Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Ne - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Harrah's Reno to Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Posted:

Harrah’s Reno has announced they will be serving up free Thanksgiving dinner to families in need at the corner of Center St and 6th St in downtown Reno on Monday, November 20. Dinner will be served starting at 5pm and will go until the food is gone.

They will also be serving a Thanksgiving meal on November 23, from 12pm to 2pm, at the Salvation Army on the corner of Sutro and Oddie Blvd.

“The employees find this the most rewarding event they do every year, as they are giving back right here at home, and seeing the appreciation of those other Reno Citizens that are in need of a helping hand during the holidays,” says Lanaii  Elkins,  Harrah’s Reno Food and Beverage Manager and organizer of the event.  “Management comes out and works side by side with the all the volunteer Team Members to make this a wonderful event for everyone.”

