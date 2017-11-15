The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is Asking for Public's Help Ide - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is Asking for Public's Help Identifying Credit Card Theft Suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with purchasing items with a stolen credit card.

The suspect used the stolen credit card to purchase items in a Carson City store.

The subject is described as a white male adult, 5’10” to 6’01”, wearing a ball cap, a gray and black striped hooded jacket, a purple backpack, and blue jeans. 

If you can identify the person in the photos, contact Detective OIson at 775-283-7856 or call the non-emergency line at 775-887-2677.

