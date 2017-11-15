The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is Asking for Public's Help Identifying Credit Card Theft Suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with purchasing items with a stolen credit card.

The suspect used the stolen credit card to purchase items in a Carson City store.

The subject is described as a white male adult, 5’10” to 6’01”, wearing a ball cap, a gray and black striped hooded jacket, a purple backpack, and blue jeans.

If you can identify the person in the photos, contact Detective OIson at 775-283-7856 or call the non-emergency line at 775-887-2677.