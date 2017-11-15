Nevada Women's Golf Coach Adds Three to 2018-19 Roster

Nevada women’s golf head coach Kathleen Takaishi has added three student-athletes to her 2018-19 squad.



Kate Choi – 5-4 – Surrey, British Columbia, Canada/Johnston Heights Secondary

Choi is the only international recruit in this year’s class and will make the move to Reno from Surrey, British Columbia in Canada. She will graduate in the spring of 2018 from Johnston Heights Secondary. During her golf career she has had some notable finishes to highlight including a top 25 at the 2017 Canadian Junior Girls Championship, a top 15 at the 2017 AJGA Coca Cola Junior Championship, a top 10 at the 2016 BC Juvenile Championship and a top five at the 2016 CN Future Links Prairie Championship.



Victoria Gailey – 5-3 – Tigard, Ore./Tigard High School

Gailey hails from the state of Oregon and Tigard High School where she is a four-time letter winner in golf. She has racked up a slew of accolades during her high school years including three first team All-Three Rivers League honors and three first team all-state selections. She has twice been named the Three Rivers League Player of the Year and earned district medalist honors in 2015 and 2016.



Additionally Gailey has twice represented the state of Oregon in the Junior America’s Cup, placing in the top five in 2017. She also represented Oregon in the 2016 and 2017 Pacific Northwest Junior Ladies team matches. In 2016 she was the Oregon Junior Golf stroke play champion.



Maddy Zunino – 5-5 – Stockton, Calif./Lincoln High School

Zunino will graduate from Lincoln High School in Stockton, Calif. where she is a four-time letter winner in golf. During her time at Lincoln she was a part of four consecutive league championships, three divisional championships and advanced to NorCals as an individual in 2015, the first female to do so at Lincoln High. She was her team’s MVP for all four years of high school and was named to the Sports Star All-City team and the Sacramento River Cats Student-Athlete of the Year. For three of her four years she had a scoring average under 40 for nine holes.



Outside of high school golf she also competed in the Junior Golf Association of Northern California (JGANC), Northern California Golf Association (NCGA), Hurricane Tour, Women’s Nine Hole Golf Association (WNHGA) and American Junior Golf Association (AJGA). Through the JGANC she participated in the NorCal vs. SoCal Cup, where she represented NorCal.



Nevada will resume play in the 2017-18 season in February at the Battle at the Rock at Oak Quarry Golf Course in Riverside, California

(University of Nevada, Reno)