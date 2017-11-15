The Darker Day Danger is Back for Bicyclists

It's the most dangerous time of year for those who commute by bike, but there are better products to protect yourself. The good news and bad news of life here on two wheels? First the bad news: the end of daylight saving with its much shorter days is the least favorite time for bikers like Raymond Eliot. He's one of hundreds in town who a bike as their transportation to work and back. He calls it sensible, and "It's also nice to do something active in the morning rather than sit in the car and get angry."

But these days, the coming back is a lot more dicey. ..it’s too dark to feel safe on the ride home. As he put it, “I'd say. I think people get squirrely. We're just not used to it yet." Early sunset is when the road turns against him. Raymond has a $9 reflective triangle and a bright red light. He also says, "Typically I have my backpack on, which has some 3M reflective strips on it that add a little bit more light.”

For everyone on two wheels, the must-haves are the white light in front, and blinking red light in the rear. And lights have come a long way. Reno Bike Project manager Kurstein Graham reminded us that "20 years ago, we used to carry around these huge heavy batteries in things the size of a water bottle. It was nuts."

The new lights are tiny and brighter than ever. One Kurstein showed us charges from a USB. It gives you hours of service and have modes of brightness, and a flashing mode. And flashing lights are very popular now, because people like to use them in the daytime for safety.”

There's a new place to get all that…it opened just two weeks ago. The non-profit Reno Bike Project just moved from east 4th Street to their new digs at 216 Grove Street, a couple of blocks from the Peppermill. Kurstein told us, "Things on 4th Street were changing, and the Reno Bike Project was growing!"

The new store space is a third larger than the old place, big enough to hold over 300 bikes for sale and rent, and another 300-plus bikes in the back that came from Burning Man waiting to be refurbished, by Bike Project workers like Mike Pickering. Everything for those who want to be safe sharing the road.

The Reno Bike Project also offers free classes on bike repair, and fun events like group rides.

To find out more about that and their new store, click the link below:

http://renobikeproject.org/?page_id=479