President Trump Says He'll Work Fast to Nix Trade Deficits

President Trump Says He'll Work Fast to Nix Trade Deficits

=President Donald Trump says he'll work "as fast as possible" to eliminate sizable trade deficits with U.S. trading partners.

Trump said Wednesday that a key goal of his just-concluded Asia trip was to insist on fair and reciprocal trade. He says it's "unacceptable" that the U.S. trade deficit with other nations stands at about $800 billion a year.

Trump says, "We are going to start whittling that down as fast as possible." He did not say how he planned to achieve that goal

President Trump also said that his trip to Asia showed that America's "standing in the world has never been stronger."

Trump called the trip "historic" and says the United States was treated with "incredible warmth, hospitality and most importantly respect."

The president arrived in Washington late Tuesday after a nearly two-week trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump called his trip to Asia "tremendously successful."

