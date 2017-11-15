Inmate Dies at Renown Regional Medical Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

Authorities say 48-year-old Demetrious Stewart died Tuesday at the hospital.

Authorities say Stewart was housed at Lovelock Correctional Center.

Stewart was committed from Clark County on January 4, 2007 and was serving a sentence of 240 months to Life for Sexual Assault Victim under 16 with two consecutive sentences pending for Sexual Assault Victim under 16 and 240 months to Life and a 2-20 years for Lewdness with a Minor.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Next of kin have been notified.