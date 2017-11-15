This Thursday is 'Nevada National Board Certified Teacher Day' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

This Thursday is 'Nevada National Board Certified Teacher Day'

Governor Brian Sandoval and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve have declared this Thursday 'Nevada National Board Certified Teacher Day.'

Board certification allows teachers to gain more skills for their classrooms. Currently there are only a little more than 1,400 Nationally Board Certified Teachers in Nevada, and 250 of them are right here in Washoe County.

Hunsberger Elementary School has the most board certified teachers in all of Washoe County and it is not easy to get your certification. It can take years to pass but some of these teachers did it in a year, but they say all that hard work is worth it. "I wanted to become a better teacher and I wanted teachers in general we work so hard to have a better recognition that we all deserve," says Krista Anderson a third grade teacher at the school. 

According to Washoe County School District, studies show that students who are taught by board certified teachers have an additional 1.5 months of learning than students in other classrooms. 

To help more teachers become certified in Nevada the Washoe Education Association and Northwest Regional Professional Development Program have sponsored these trainings to support teachers since 2013. 

