Habitual Criminal Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison on Fraud, Burglary Charges

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a habitual criminal was recently sentenced to 13 years in prison on fraud and burglary charges. 

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Steven Ray Queen pleaded guilty in September to one count of Burglary, Second or Subsequent Offense and two counts of Uttering a Forged Instrument.

Prosecutors say because of Queen’s criminal record, the DA’s office sought habitual criminal status for sentencing. 

Queen has eight prior convictions for Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property, Theft, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

They say Queen cashed fake checks at several casinos.

Last Wednesday’s sentencing ensures Queen will serve a minimum of five years in prison before being eligible for parole.

