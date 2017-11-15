Deputies: Two Bodies Recovered From Fallen Leaf Lake - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deputies: Two Bodies Recovered From Fallen Leaf Lake

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says crews have recovered two bodies that were found in Fallen Leaf Lake. 

Deputies say they found a man and a woman's body during the search for a missing 21-year-old.

Deputies recovered the woman's body back in August. They say she may have drowned in 2001. There is no foul play suspected in this case. 

Her body was sent to the Sacramento County Coroner for an autopsy and DNA samples were sent to The California Department of Justice Crime Lab for identification.  

Then, at the end of October crews located a man's body... He had a rope tied around the bottom of his legs and an anchor attached to it. 

Police say this person is not the 21-year-old they'd been searching for and it’s unclear if this case is a homicide or suicide. 

His body was sent to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office for a forensic autopsy. DNA samples were sent to The California Department of Justice Crime Lab.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and it could take several months to determine their identities.

