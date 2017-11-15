Nevada Death Row Inmate Placed on Suicide Watch - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Death Row Inmate Placed on Suicide Watch

Posted: Updated:

A death row inmate scheduled to become the first executed in Nevada in 11 years was placed on suicide watch for several days because he said he'll kill himself if the state won't do it.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast says Scott Dozier was placed on suicide watch as a protective measure on Thursday because he told prison staff he would "kill himself if the execution didn't take place." She said Tuesday he was removed from suicide watch on Monday.

Dozier was scheduled to die Tuesday at the Ely State Prison but the execution was postponed after a judge in Las Vegas ordered a paralytic drug removed from a never-before-used lethal injection plan.

The state is appealing. Clark County District Judge Jennifer Togliatti set a Dec. 7 date to check the status of the case.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.