Lanes Reopened on I-80 Near Fernley After Fatal Crash

The Nevada Department of Transportation says crews have cleared the crash on I-80 near Fernley after a person was struck and killed late Tuesday night.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says all eastbound lanes are closed on I-80 east of Fernley while crews investigate a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday approximately 3 miles west of Jessup in Churchill County. All eastbound traffic is being diverted in that area.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says more details will come Wednesday morning.