WCSD Board Selects 'Nick Poulakidas' for New School Name

After a months-long process of meetings and votes and public input, the Washoe County School Board unanimously voted Tuesday to name the new elementary school being built in south Reno "Nick Poulakidas Elementary School."

Nick Poulakidas was principal of Lincoln Park Elementary School for 24 years. He spent 30 years working for Washoe County School District before he died of a heart attack at a PTA conference in 1981. Since then, family and friends have been trying to get a school named after him.

"I'm walking on air," Poulakidas' daughter, Lynn LeGoy, said following the vote. "This has been a long time coming. We've gone through this process a couple of times and for a number of years this process was not open to the community. So this is astounding."

The board chose Poulakidas over the other two finalists: John Bohach, who was an RPD officer killed in the line of duty, and Ann Jones Carlson, who taught at Roger Corbett Elementary School for 34 years, and is still active in the education community.

Board members said it was a very difficult choice, and since the other two finalists were so qualified, they automatically moved them into consideration for the next schools that need naming.

Two other top choices were taken from consideration early in the process because the committee felt they'd be a better fit for one of the other new schools being built. They said Michael Landsberry, the Sparks Middle School teacher who was shot and killed in 2013, would be better suited to one of the new middle schools being built. The family of late State Senator Debbie Smith also requested that her name be considered instead for a school closer to her district (Sparks).

The School Naming Committee now turns its attention to the new middle school to be built in the Spanish Springs area. The committee has narrowed the list down to several semifinalists, which the public is invited to vote on. To vote, click here.

The committee will narrow that last to a maximum of three finalists at its meeting on December 6. The school board will tentatively vote on the final choice at its December 12 meeting.

After that, the committee will consider names for a new middle school in the Sun Valley area.

