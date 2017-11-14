Boys & Girls Club Construction Completed

About 100 kids go to the Boys & Girls Club on Bresson Ave. The building used to be the home of Project Solution, and before that, it was Bailey Charter School. Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows bought the building in June, 2016 and renovated the building.

"The transition is amazing," Dan Roberts, President of the Board for Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows said. "This is really going to add so much value. It's going to give kids a friendly, safe, positive environment."

Jared Ortiz is a 13-year-old student at Vaughn Middle School, across the street from the new club. He has been going there for a few years.

"All my friends who used to live in my neighborhood moved away, so when I come here I have more friends to hang out with and I can also do my homework here," Ortiz said.

Young children and teens have a variety of activities to choose from at the new club, including pool, foosball, ping pong and board games. Kids can play sports in the gym or on the playground, and there are education and career programs available.

"You hear the same thing over and over again, how much they love the club, how much they enjoy going to the club, how they're sad if they don't get to go to the club that day," Roberts said.

Donations from the William N. Pennington Foundation and several local groups made the $2.7 million renovation possible. The construction happened in three phases, with the last one happening over the last five months. During that time, kids were confined to the gym and the playground. Now there are available classrooms for art, dance, games. It also has a lunchroom.

"If you were a kid, it's Kid Heaven," Mike Wurm, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows said.

The improvements will allow up to 200 children to attend the club each day.

"There's so many kids that have no place to go after school or just stay home and doing nothing, and I think this place is very important that we got a chance to be able to repair this place for the kids," Ortiz said.

Along with giving kids a place to go before or after school, the Boys & Girls Club's goal is to help kids grow up to be productive citizens.

"I'm a product of the Boys & Girls Club, from being a recipient of scholarships to being a kid at the Boys & Girls Club to being an employee, actually meeting my wife at the Boys & Girls Club," Oscar Delgado, Reno City Councilman said. "It's something that's near and dear to me."

Delgado says he is proud of the community support that made it possible for the Boys & Girls Club to improve the building.

"It's speaks to who we are as a community and that's that we care about our families, we care about our kids and we care about the future," Delgado said.

The Bresson club is named after Don Carano, who was a trustee for the Pennington Foundation. The Eldorado founder was a strong supporter of the Boys & Girls Club until his death in October.

"He is really a significant figure in the history of Nevada and we're pretty proud to have his name on this building," Wurm said. "So that was kind of a no-brainer for us."

For the families and children who benefit from the Boys & Girls Club, the money that went into the renovations is worth it.

"I just love it because there's so many new things you can try here," Ortiz said.

The Boys & Girls Club has 22 sites and owns three buildings in Reno and Sparks.