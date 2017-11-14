Kelley Perotti not only owns Conviction Martial Arts & Fitness, the Jiu Jitsu black belt also looks forward to training, teaching and coaching, too. However, her heart weighs heavy these days because one of her students is missing from the mats. "When we found out Ryan was sick it was devastating. I think everything just happened so fast."

Ryan Hysell was a family man; he was daddy to nine-year-old Maggie, seven-year-old Loralei and Abigail who is just seven months old. The Master Sergeant at the Nevada Air National Guard also served six tours overseas with the U.S. Air Force. He loved college football, too, "He liked Boise State!” shares Maggie. “Yeah!" Loralei agrees. Jiu Jitsu was also a passion. Even at 6'4" and more than 200 pounds, "I gave him the nickname gentle giant because everybody loved training with him." His wife of 11 years, Alana, did, too. She describes the day everything life changed in September. "He just had a headache.” The dull headache led to migraines and he couldn’t keep food down. When doctors examined him they found, “A couple masses in the frontal lobe of his brain." Ryan had metastatic melanoma that spread to his lungs and brain.

"I remember looking at him and telling him, 'Don't worry about Alana and the girls. We're going to take care of them. You worry about yourself and get better,’" recalls Kelley after the diagnosis. But two days after that conversation, Ryan passed away and he was laid to rest with military honors. He died within a couple weeks of his diagnosis. It has been hard on his girls, but with faith, family and friends, they are trying to stay strong. "I've been just trying to get our girls back into everyday life; getting back into their routine and our new normal,” explains Alana. But they won’t do it alone. "I want to keep my promise to him and take care of Alana and the girls and that's why we're doing the fundraiser,” shares Kelley.

The Roll for Ryan fundraiser is a Jiu Jitsu tournament. It’s open to adults and kids alike. 100% of the proceeds will go to Ryan's family. It’s happening this Sunday, November 19th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Conviction Martial Arts at 4690 Longley Lane, Suite 7, Reno, 89502. Registration is $25. You can register online at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MjQ5MDg=