REMSA Announces Limited Contract With Nye County

An unexpected shortage of emergency medical services in Tonopah has led Nye County to enter a limited contract with REMSA to ensure emergency services will be available through November 27, according to REMSA.

"REMSA is fortunate to have operational services available to assist our sister communities in critical times such as this," said Brenda Staffan, Chief Operating Officer of Healthcare Services for REMSA, in a statement. "The services we are providing through this limited-time contract include per diem and off-duty advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) and paramedic coverage on an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance. This assistance does not impact REMSA’s core coverage in Washoe County in any way."

Staffan goes on to day that this agreement agreement is separate from the recently-signed letter of intent and the contract being negotiated to provide community paramedicine services in that area.

