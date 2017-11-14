Sullivan Lane to Partially Close Due to Construction

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) will be working on undergrounding utilities on Sullivan Lane from Wednesday through Friday as part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit (BRT) Project.

Due to construction, Sullivan Lane from F Street to Prater Way will be closed to through traffic. Detours will be in place, and traffic on Prater Way is not expected to be affected.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are urged to use extra caution in construction areas. Homes and businesses in that area will be accessible during construction.

Construction operations are weather-permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.