Washoe County Deputies Arrest Sparks Man on Child Sex-Related Charges

Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested a Sparks man last week on three child sex-related charges.

Deputies say the charges are related to incidents that involved two female victims and occurred between 2013 and 2015. Both victims were known to the suspect, 42-year-old Harold Shawn Bias.

Bias was arrested last Thursday on one count of Sexual Assault with a Child Under 14 and two counts of Lewdness with a Child Under 14.

This is an ongoing investigation although Detectives do not believe there are additional victims at this time.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.